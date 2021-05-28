Peralta went 1-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Cardinals.

Peralta doubled home Ketel Marte in the seventh inning to start a comeback that ultimately fell short. The RBI was his first in 11 games, a stretch during which he's batted just .214 (9-for-42). He had been the Diamondbacks' leader in RBI and among the top-10 in baseball before the drought.