Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Doubles twice in loss
Peralta went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and a walk in Saturday's 7-0 loss to the Giants.
Peralta and Ketel Marte were the only Diamondbacks batters to reach base more than once Saturday with the San Francisco pitching staff yielding just seven hits on the day. The two-hit performance capped an exceptional June for the outfielder, who slashed .327/.391/.683 on the month with eight home runs, 22 RBI and 15 runs.
