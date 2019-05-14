Peralta went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI, a run scored and a walk in Monday's 9-3 win over the Pirates.

Peralta continues swinging an electric bat, collecting his seventh multi-hit game in his last nine outings. In 185 plate appearances, the 6-foot-1 lefty is slashing .326/.368/.547 with 24 extra-base hits and 28 RBI.