Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Drives in two runs
Peralta went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI, a run scored and a walk in Monday's 9-3 win over the Pirates.
Peralta continues swinging an electric bat, collecting his seventh multi-hit game in his last nine outings. In 185 plate appearances, the 6-foot-1 lefty is slashing .326/.368/.547 with 24 extra-base hits and 28 RBI.
