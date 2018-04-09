Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Drives in two runs
Peralta went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored Sunday in the win over the Cardinals.
Peralta recorded a solid performance against St. Louis after failing to record a hit in Saturday's matchup. He's off to a hot start at the plate, slashing .324/.425/.529 through his first eight games of the season. The Diamondbacks start a three-game series with the Giants on Monday.
