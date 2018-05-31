Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Drops in batting order
Peralta went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in the Diamondbacks' 7-4 loss to the Reds on Wednesday.
The run-scoring base hit in the bottom of the first inning was Peralta's first RBI since May 13. Unsurprisingly, the outfielder's own flagging performance has largely been at the root of his lack of run production, as he's slashing a horrid .161/.175/.161 over his last 14 appearances. Peralta's pronounced slump has resulted in him ceding leadoff duties to Jarrod Dyson the past two games, with manager Torey Lovullo dropping Peralta to fifth in the batting order. Until Peralta is able to turn things around at the plate, he seems unlikely to recapture a table-setting role.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Out of Memorial Day lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Two-hit game with stolen base Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Goes hitless in series opener•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Hits seventh homer Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Blasts solo home run•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....