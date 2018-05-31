Peralta went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in the Diamondbacks' 7-4 loss to the Reds on Wednesday.

The run-scoring base hit in the bottom of the first inning was Peralta's first RBI since May 13. Unsurprisingly, the outfielder's own flagging performance has largely been at the root of his lack of run production, as he's slashing a horrid .161/.175/.161 over his last 14 appearances. Peralta's pronounced slump has resulted in him ceding leadoff duties to Jarrod Dyson the past two games, with manager Torey Lovullo dropping Peralta to fifth in the batting order. Until Peralta is able to turn things around at the plate, he seems unlikely to recapture a table-setting role.