Peralta hinted that he was not at full health last season, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. "I had a healthy offseason [in 2020]," the outfielder said. "That helped me be able to do stuff I couldn't do last offseason when I was coming off surgery."

Peralta underwent shoulder surgery late in the 2019 season, so he didn't have a healthy offseason, which impacted his ability to prepare for 2020. While he hit .300, Peralta's slugging percentage dipped to .433, its lowest mark since 2016, a season impacted by a wrist injury. Peralta hopes to reclaim his 2018 form, when he bashed 30 home runs and slugged .516, but as he enters his age-33 season with a recent injury history, it's prudent to expect something less than that.