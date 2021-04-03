Peralta entered Friday's game as a pinch hitter and finished the game in left field, going 1-for-2 in a 4-2 loss to San Diego.
Peralta was on the bench against lefty Blake Snell; however, he should not be viewed as a strict platoon player. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo may sit Peralta against a particularly tough southpaw.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Not starting Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Leads off again, homers•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Launches first homer•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Eager for new season•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Finishing strong•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Sitting out against southpaw•