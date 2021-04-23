Peralta went 5-for-6 with a triple, a home run, seven RBI and two total runs scored in Thursday's extra-inning win over the Reds.

With this showing, Peralta improved his season slash line from .213/.304/.361 to .269/.347/.478. Peralta is a career .290 hitter and he's perseverant, having clawed his way to the majors from independent ball. He showed he's still capable of doing damage with his 10 total bases Thursday and should remain locked into the cleanup spot for Arizona.