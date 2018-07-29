Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Exits with shoulder issue
Peralta was removed from Sunday's matchup against the Padres due to right shoulder tightness, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Peralta went 0-for-2 with a walk prior to being lifted from the ballgame. The extent of the injury is unknown, but more news should surface after further evaluation. Jon Jay replaced the injured Peralta in left field.
