Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Exits with shoulder soreness
Peralta was removed from Wednesday's game versus the Dodgers with right shoulder soreness.
Peralta had a stint on the injured list in late May/early June with right AC joint inflammation, but it's unclear if he aggravated that injury or is dealing with a new issue. The 31-year-old will have Thursday's scheduled off day to be evaluated before the Diamondbacks' series opener Friday against the Rockies.
