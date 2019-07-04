Peralta was removed from Wednesday's game versus the Dodgers with right shoulder soreness.

Peralta had a stint on the injured list in late May/early June with right AC joint inflammation, but it's unclear if he aggravated that injury or is dealing with a new issue. The 31-year-old will have Thursday's scheduled off day to be evaluated before the Diamondbacks' series opener Friday against the Rockies.

