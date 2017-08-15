Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Expected back Thursday
Peralta (personal) isn't expected to rejoin the Diamondbacks until Thursday's series finale against the Astros, Jack Magruder of FanRagSports.com reports.
Since Peralta was first placed on the paternity list Monday, he'll plan to use the maximum three days to be with his family and newborn child before the Diamondbacks activate him. Gregor Blanco started in left field Monday while Peralta was away, but those honors will fall to Chris Herrmann on Tuesday.
