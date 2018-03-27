Peralta is dealing with a minor thumb injury, but is expected to be back in action for Tuesday's exhibition, Jim McLennan of AZ Snake Pit reports.

He was a late scratch from Monday's contest, but manager Torey Lovullo said it was a case of wanting to give him another day to recover. This will be the Diamondbacks' final preseason game, and Peralta should be in the lineup for Opening Day against righty Jon Gray.