Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Expects to play Wednesday
Peralta (neck, back) said he expects to play in Wednesday's wild-card game against the Rockies, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Peralta left Saturday's game with back and neck tightness, but he's apparently feeling much better after sitting out Sunday's regular-season finale. He'll have two more days to rest and get better before Wednesday's playoff bout, so barring any setbacks, Peralta should be good to go against Jon Gray and the Rockies. The 30-year-old has established himself as the Diamondbacks' everyday leadoff hitter thanks to his .293/.352/.444 line through 140 games this season.
