Peralta went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a run scored in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Padres.

The Diamondbacks' offense had been a question mark entering the season, but the team bashed its way to fifth in MLB with an .850 OPS after seven games. Peralta has led the way. He's hit safely in all seven games with eight of 15 hits going for extra bases.