Peralta went hitless over four at-bats Tuesday in the Diamondbacks' 6-0 triumph over the Padres.

Though Peralta was arguably the top hitter in the Diamondbacks' lineup throughout August after finishing the month with a .361/.410/.732 slash line, 10 home runs and 21 RBI in 25 games, he has gotten off to a poor start to September. The outfielder has notched only one hit in 19 at-bats over his last five games, which has sunk his season batting average under the .300 mark. Peralta should benefit from a day off with the Diamondbacks not scheduled to play again until Thursday against the Braves.