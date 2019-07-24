Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Feeling good in rehab
Manager Torey Lovullo said Peralta (shoulder) is feeling "extremely good" in his rehab in the rookie-level Arizona League, Drake Hills of the Arizona Republic reports.
Peralta played his second rehab game Tuesday, going 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. Lovulllo added that Peralta is "very close" to a return from the injured list. It's unclear if the Diamondbacks plan to move Peralta up a few levels to face more advanced pitching.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Gets four plate appearances•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: To take at-bats•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Rehab, return this week?•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Takes swings•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Ramping up rehab•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Team to be conservative•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...
-
Waiver Wire: Catching Rays
Heath Cummings has five under-owned players you need to add for the stretch run.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Time to dump Riley?
Chris Towers addresses Austin Riley's recent downturn and offers up several names to target...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Kyle Hendricks down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal