Manager Torey Lovullo said Peralta (shoulder) is feeling "extremely good" in his rehab in the rookie-level Arizona League, Drake Hills of the Arizona Republic reports.

Peralta played his second rehab game Tuesday, going 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. Lovulllo added that Peralta is "very close" to a return from the injured list. It's unclear if the Diamondbacks plan to move Peralta up a few levels to face more advanced pitching.