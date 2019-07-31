Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Feels good despite results
Peralta said his shoulder feels fine, and that it is the timing of his swing that has lead to a lack of results since returning from the injured list, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Peralta, who had a hit in five at-bats Tuesday, is 2-for-17 since his return from an injured shoulder, the second IL stint due to the shoulder. "It's not about my shoulder," Peralta said. "It's not that. That's the good thing. My shoulder is fine." The outfielder played just two minor-league rehab games at the rookie-level Arizona League before returning, but Peralta said he thought he was ready to come back. He feels with more games played and at-bats, the timing will eventually return.
