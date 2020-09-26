Peralta went 4-for-7 with a walk, a double, three RBI and a run scored over both ends of Friday's doubleheader against Colorado.

Peralta extended his hitting streak to five games and has hit safely in nine of the last 10 games (1.052 OPS). It's been a strong month of September for the outfielder, who is batting .352/.378/.549 with three home runs, five doubles and 11 RBI over 18 games.