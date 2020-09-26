Peralta went 4-for-7 with a walk, a double, three RBI and a run scored over both ends of Friday's doubleheader against Colorado.
Peralta extended his hitting streak to five games and has hit safely in nine of the last 10 games (1.052 OPS). It's been a strong month of September for the outfielder, who is batting .352/.378/.549 with three home runs, five doubles and 11 RBI over 18 games.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Sitting out against southpaw•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Rattles off three hits•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Doubles in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Goes deep, racks up three hits•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Homers in win•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Day off Friday•