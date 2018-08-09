Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Four more hits in finale
Peralta went 4-for-5 with a triple, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Phillies.
Peralta continued to torment the Phillies, notching his third multi-hit game of the series as the Diamondbacks secured the series win. The 30-year-old rapped out 10 hits during the three-game set, raising his season average from .293 to .306 during that stretch. He'll look to stay hot at the dish when Arizona heads to hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park on Friday for a weekend series against the Reds.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Connects on pair of clutch homers•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Homers in win•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Gathers four hits in return•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: In Thursday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Available to pinch hit•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...