Peralta went 4-for-5 with a triple, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Phillies.

Peralta continued to torment the Phillies, notching his third multi-hit game of the series as the Diamondbacks secured the series win. The 30-year-old rapped out 10 hits during the three-game set, raising his season average from .293 to .306 during that stretch. He'll look to stay hot at the dish when Arizona heads to hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park on Friday for a weekend series against the Reds.