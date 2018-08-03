Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Gathers four hits in return
Peralta (shoulder) went 4-for-5 with a double Thursday in the Diamondbacks' 8-1 loss to the Giants.
Peralta was on the bench for the Diamondbacks' prior two contests with a tight right shoulder, but he proved his health with the four-hit performance. It was the second time since the All-Star break that Peralta has recorded four hits, lifting his second-half average to .375.
