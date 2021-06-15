Peralta isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Giants.
Peralta will get the night off with a lefty set to toe the rubber for the opposition. Pavin Smith moves to left field and Tim Locastro enters the lineup in right with Peralta riding the bench.
