Peralta is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros.

Peralta will head to the bench for what appears to be a routine day off after starting nine straight games for the Diamondbacks. He's slashing .324/.400/.618 with two homers over that same span, so he'll look to pick up where he left off when he returns to the starting lineup. In the meantime, Gregor Blanco is starting in his place in left field, batting second.