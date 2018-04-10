Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Gets breather Tuesday
Peralta is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Giants.
Peralta will head to the bench for what appears to be a breather after starting each of the previous four games. The 30-year-old is off to a solid start to the season, hitting .316/.409/.500 with two homers and five walks through nine games. In his place, Jarrod Dyson will start in left field and bat leadoff.
