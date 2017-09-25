Play

Peralta is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants.

Arizona clinched home-field advantage for the wild-card game with Sunday's win, so Peralta will get the day off as manager Torey Lovullo looks to give his starters a rest. In his place, Gregor Blanco will draw the start in left field.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast