Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Gets day off Monday
Peralta is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants.
Arizona clinched home-field advantage for the wild-card game with Sunday's win, so Peralta will get the day off as manager Torey Lovullo looks to give his starters a rest. In his place, Gregor Blanco will draw the start in left field.
