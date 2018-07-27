Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Gets day off
Peralta isn't in Friday's starting lineup against the Padres.
Peralta has recorded a hit in five straight games, but he'll get the night off in the series opener. Jon Jay is slated to man left field and bat leadoff in his stead.
