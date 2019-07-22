Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Gets four plate appearances
Peralta (shoulder) went 0-for-1 with three walks and two runs scored in game with the AZL Diamondbacks on Sunday.
Peralta did more with his eyes and legs than his shoulder Sunday, but taking some cuts during his four plate appearances is a positive sign. His hitting technique will be the prime area of focus now that Peralta is back to full physical health. When he first came back from the shoulder injury in June, Peralta admitted that it had disrupted his form at the plate and became a hindrance, Drake Hills of the Arizona Republic reports.
