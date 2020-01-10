Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Gets three-year extension
Peralta has agreed to a three-year, $22 million extension with the Diamondbacks, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
This was going to be his final year of arbitration before hitting the open market, so the Diamondbacks paid him what they would have owed him while also giving him some financial stability over the next few years. If the 32-year-old outfielder maintains his recent production (7.5 fWAR over the last three seasons), the extension will look like a bargain, but he showed signs of decline last year. He underwent surgery in August to clean up loose bodies in his right shoulder and is expected to be ready for spring training. The deal includes $1.25 million in incentives.
