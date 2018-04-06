Peralta went 2-for-3 with two RBI, a double and a walk in Arizona's 3-1 win over St. Louis on Thursday.

Peralta is now hitting .346 with a .952 OPS through his first 26 at-bats and seems to be thriving in the leadoff role in Arizona. While his biggest upside is probably in the run-scoring department should he remain atop the lineup, Peralta also showed he can produce runs himself with a pair of RBI in this contest. Don't expect him to maintain his current .452 on base percentage all season but Peralta should still continue to provide solid value even as that number levels off.