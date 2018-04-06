Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Goes 2-for-3 against Cardinals
Peralta went 2-for-3 with two RBI, a double and a walk in Arizona's 3-1 win over St. Louis on Thursday.
Peralta is now hitting .346 with a .952 OPS through his first 26 at-bats and seems to be thriving in the leadoff role in Arizona. While his biggest upside is probably in the run-scoring department should he remain atop the lineup, Peralta also showed he can produce runs himself with a pair of RBI in this contest. Don't expect him to maintain his current .452 on base percentage all season but Peralta should still continue to provide solid value even as that number levels off.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Receives first day off•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Homers against Dodgers•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Delivers three-hit performance•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Returns to action•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Expected back Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Scratched from Monday's lineup•
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Pitchers who may be breaking out
Patrick Corbin dominated the Dodgers on Wednesday and Dylan Bundy did the same to the Astros....
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...