Peralta went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored to help the Diamondbacks to an 8-7 win over the Rockies on Tuesday.

Peralta is in the midst of a mini-hot streak, as he's laced five hits over his last nine at-bats, including two doubles, a triple, two RBI and two runs over that stretch. He missed some time with injury earlier this season and took some time to heat back up, but the 32-year-old is posting solid numbers overall in 2019, as he's now slashing .279/.346/.468 to go along with 12 homers and 57 RBI over 376 at-bats.