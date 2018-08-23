Peralta went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a strikeout in Wednesday's win over the Angels.

Peralta helped provide insurance late with his seventh-inning blast for his 25th long ball of the year. He's gone deep in three straight games and has long since eclipsed his previous high home run total, and now sits just eight RBI from matching his personal-best 78. He's hitting an insane .427 over 68 at-bats in August with nine homers and 17 RBI in the month.