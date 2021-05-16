Peralta went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a n 11-4 victory over Washington on Saturday.
The veteran outfielder belted a 381-foot shot to right field in the sixth inning for his fourth homer of the campaign. Peralta is slashing .281/.342/.489 and has driven in 28 runs on the season, which is tied for ninth most in MLB.
