Peralta went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts Friday in the Diamondbacks' 3-1 loss to the Mets.

With a .351 on-base percentage on the campaign, Peralta has generally been an effective table setter, but he's noticed a lull in his production of late. He has reached base just once in 16 plate appearances over the last four contests and has struck out twice in back-to-back games. Peralta isn't in any immediate danger of losing his leadoff role, but manager Torey Lovullo may opt to give the struggling outfielder a day off Saturday with lefty Steven Matz on the hill for New York.