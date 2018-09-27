Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Goes yard in win
Peralta went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two strikeouts in Wednesday's win over the Dodgers.
Peralta added a late insurance run, tallying the final run of the ballgame with a solo homer in the seventh inning to make it 7-2. It's been a breakout campaign for the 31-year-old, as he's already long surpassed his career highs in home runs (30) and RBI (87) to go along with a solid .296/.355/.524 slash line.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Situated on bench•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Cranks 29th homer•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: On bench vs. Cubs•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Connects on 26th homer•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Notches three hits in series opener•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: On bench vs. lefty•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....