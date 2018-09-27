Peralta went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two strikeouts in Wednesday's win over the Dodgers.

Peralta added a late insurance run, tallying the final run of the ballgame with a solo homer in the seventh inning to make it 7-2. It's been a breakout campaign for the 31-year-old, as he's already long surpassed his career highs in home runs (30) and RBI (87) to go along with a solid .296/.355/.524 slash line.