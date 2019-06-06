Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Has first hits since return
Peralta went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Wednesday's 3-2 extra-innings win over the Dodgers.
Peralta's single in the bottom of the 11th delivered a walk-off win for Arizona, whose bats were quiet during the first two games of the series. The hits were Peralta's first since returning from a shoulder injury Monday.
