Perlata went 2-for-4 with a triple, a double and two RBI in Monday's 5-3 win over the Rockies.

Peralta's endured a rough stretch since returning from a second stint on the injured list due to a shoulder injury, but he may be finding his power stroke. He has three extra-base hits in the last two games following a 21-game stretch in which he slugged just .333.