Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Has two XBH in win
Perlata went 2-for-4 with a triple, a double and two RBI in Monday's 5-3 win over the Rockies.
Peralta's endured a rough stretch since returning from a second stint on the injured list due to a shoulder injury, but he may be finding his power stroke. He has three extra-base hits in the last two games following a 21-game stretch in which he slugged just .333.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Swats solo homer•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Returns to bench•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Returns with bang•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Serves as pinch hitter•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Battling neck stiffness•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...