Peralta will require surgery on his right shoulder and is set to miss the rest of the 2019 season.

Peralta landed on the 10-day injured list Saturday due to shoulder inflammation, and it's since been determined that surgery is necessary for a full recovery. As a result, he'll be shut down for the rest of the year, likely securing playing time for Josh Rojas in the outfield. It's unclear at this time whether Peralta will be ready for spring training.