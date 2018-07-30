Peralta (shoulder) is not in the lineup against Texas on Monday.

Peralta will be withheld from the lineup after exiting Sunday's contest with right shoulder tightness. Though Peralta and manager Torey Lovullo downplayed his injury following the game, Lovullo will give him some additional rest in order to recover. Jon Jay will bat atop the order and man left field for the series opener. Consider Peralta day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's affair.