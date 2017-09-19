Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Held out Tuesday
Peralta (quad) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres.
Peralta is apparently still dealing with a tight quad that forced him out of Monday's game, so he'll get Tuesday off. The Diamondbacks haven't released further details regarding his injury, so he'll remain day-to-day until then. Kris Negron will start in left field in his stead.
