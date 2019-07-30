Peralta entered Monday's game as a pinch hitter and was hit by pitch on the right foot, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Peralta stayed in the game and hopes to be able to play Tuesday night against the Yankees in New York. "(The training staff) looked at it, tested it out and said everything is fine," Peralta said. The Diamondbacks will see how the foot responds overnight.

