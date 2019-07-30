Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Hit by pitch, stays in game
Peralta entered Monday's game as a pinch hitter and was hit by pitch on the right foot, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Peralta stayed in the game and hopes to be able to play Tuesday night against the Yankees in New York. "(The training staff) looked at it, tested it out and said everything is fine," Peralta said. The Diamondbacks will see how the foot responds overnight.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Gets day off•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Back in starting lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Pinch hits Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Back from IL•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Feeling good in rehab•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Gets four plate appearances•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Smith, Calhoun get their shot
Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is only one of the intriguing options who might be on your...
-
Gauging Bichette's, Stroman's value
The busy Blue Jays are moving a top trade asset and promoting their top prospect. Scott White...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start