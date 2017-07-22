Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Hits leadoff homer in Friday's win
Peralta went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a double in Friday's 6-5 win over the Nationals.
Peralta led off the game with a bang, taking Max Scherzer deep as part of back-to-back-to-back home runs by the Diamondbacks in the bottom of the first inning. Scherzer settled down after the first inning, but Peralta was still productive in his subsequent at-bats, falling a triple shy of the cycle. Peralta has now produced three-hit games in each of his last three starts, boosting his average up to a team-best .325 on the season.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Sitting against righty Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Clubs ninth homer Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Produces three hits Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Day off Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Hits bench Wednesday against lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Absent from Sunday's lineup•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...