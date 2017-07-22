Peralta went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a double in Friday's 6-5 win over the Nationals.

Peralta led off the game with a bang, taking Max Scherzer deep as part of back-to-back-to-back home runs by the Diamondbacks in the bottom of the first inning. Scherzer settled down after the first inning, but Peralta was still productive in his subsequent at-bats, falling a triple shy of the cycle. Peralta has now produced three-hit games in each of his last three starts, boosting his average up to a team-best .325 on the season.