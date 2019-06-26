Peralta went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Peralta doubled home Eduardo Escobar in the first inning, then singled home Ketel Marte in the third. He continues to rake with men on base. Peralta is hitting .344 with men on and ups that to .382 when in scoring position. He typically bats third or fourth in the order, sitting behind the Diamondbacks' better on-base guys. His 43 RBI in 66 games ranks third on the team.