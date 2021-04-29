Peralta went 2-for-3 with a double in Wednesday's 12-3 loss to the Padres.

Peralta's locked in after a slow ramp-up to start the regular season. The outfielder has hit safely in nine of 10 contests, going 15-for-39 (.385) with two doubles, one triple, two home runs, 12 RBI and eight runs during that stretch.

