Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Homer, steal in win
Peralta went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk, two runs scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Rockies.
Peralta got the scoring started early with a two-run shot in the first inning for his 27th home run of the season. The 31-year-old is working on a modest six-game hitting streak to bring his average to .297, to go along with career-high totals in home runs and RBI with 78.
