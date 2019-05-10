Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Homers against Braves
Peralta went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in the Diamondbacks' 3-2 extra-inning win over the Braves on Thursday.
Peralta followed up his three-hit game Wednesday with another multi-hit performance, cranking his sixth long ball of the season in this one with a game-tying solo shot in the ninth inning off Luke Jackson. The 31-year-old is off to a strong start, slashing .316/.355/.535 through 155 at-bats.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Resting in series opener•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Launches three-run shot•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Resting in series finale•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Delivers key blow•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Nails pinch-hit homer•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Not starting Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Worry about these eight stars?
Concern level Thursday: Which hitters should you have real concern over, and which can you...
-
FBT Podcast: Buy or Sell edition
On the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we break down interesting pitching performances from...
-
Waivers: Peacock, Woodruff stand out
So after all the worry, Chris Sale is just fine, plus three pitchers and a slugger to add,...
-
Prospects: Alvarez getting close?
Yordan Alvarez may be entering the Astros' plans. Should Zac Gallen be entering yours? Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, evaluator
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
They Might Be Aces 2.0
Heath Cummings looks at five more starting pitchers who are looking more and more like ace...