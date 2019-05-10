Peralta went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in the Diamondbacks' 3-2 extra-inning win over the Braves on Thursday.

Peralta followed up his three-hit game Wednesday with another multi-hit performance, cranking his sixth long ball of the season in this one with a game-tying solo shot in the ninth inning off Luke Jackson. The 31-year-old is off to a strong start, slashing .316/.355/.535 through 155 at-bats.