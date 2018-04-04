Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Homers against Dodgers
Peralta went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Arizona's 6-1 victory over the Dodgers on Tuesday.
Peralta left the yard for the first time this season with Tuesday's third-inning shot off Clayton Kershaw and he's now hitting .304 with a .385 on base percentage through his first 19 at-bats of the season. If Peralta can keep his OBP at or above the .352 mark he posted in 2017, it should bode well for his prospects of putting up plenty of runs hitting out the leadoff spot, given the solid run producers around him in Arizona's lineup.
