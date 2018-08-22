Peralta went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, a walk, three RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Angels.

Peralta did it all Tuesday, blasting a two-run homer in the first inning to start a night where he'd reach base in all four plate appearances. The 31-year-old has been on an absolute tear in August, slashing .422/.479/.891 with eight home runs over 64 at-bats on the month, and is now hitting over .300 for the season as a result.