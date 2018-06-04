Peralta went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Arizona's 6-1 victory over Miami on Sunday.

That's now three straight games with a long ball for the 30-year-old outfielder, who has come back to life after he had fallen into a slump following a hot start to the season. His OPS now sits at an even .800 through 202 at-bats, and he's been a decent source of power, as he now has 10 homers on the season after this recent binge.