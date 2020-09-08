Peralta went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Giants.
Peralta's blast came in the ninth inning after he struck out the first three times at the dish. It was his third homer in 40 games, well off his home run pace of the last two seasons.
