Peralta (illness) went 2-for-5 with a solo home run Sunday in the Diamondbacks' 4-3 win over the Padres.

Peralta was held out of the lineup for the first two games of the series while recovering from an unspecified ailment, but he proved his health by rejoining the starting nine Sunday and delivering a quality showing at the plate. The outfielder's solid return to the lineup should give fantasy owners confidence in keeping him active for the Diamondbacks' five-game slate during the upcoming week.