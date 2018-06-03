Peralta went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Saturday's win over the Marlins.

The home run, a third-inning shot off Caleb Smith, was Peralta's second in as many days and second against a left-handed pitcher this season. He has primarily hit leadoff, but Peralta has been seeing time in the heart of the order in recent days, with Saturday's start marking his first in the cleanup spot this season.

